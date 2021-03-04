Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, school district administrators have made plans, thought outside the box and embarked on a new way of instruction that is unprecedented. The changes are starkly seen. From phrases like “remote learning” and “social distancing” to the implementation of mandatory face covering for staff, faculty and students in all grades, all buildings, it’s clear that this is not a drill.
The superintendents of the Royalton Hartland and Newfane school districts agree that the situation has been "frustrating."
“All the mandates, with time and good people, we were able to get taken care of,” Roy-Hart Superintendent Hank Stopinski said. “The difficult part of the guidelines is that they restricted our ability to do what our children and community needs us to do (as a school).”
When the state expanded the so-called Covid yellow zone in Niagara County to include a portion of the town of Royalton, in mid December, there was talk of establishing a Covid rapid testing site at Royalton Hartland High School. After all the steps taken to get the school so designated, the site never got used, according to Stopinski.
“That was 60 hours of my life that I spent on that. It’s been frustrating," he said. "The credibility of the superintendents, myself included, was in question because (state mandates) kept changing and people wanted one answer. I think we learned over the first few months that we can’t give an answer that’s going to be hard-set for the rest of the school year.”
“The rules have changed consistently, but the thing we’ve learned from Covid is that you’ve got to be flexible,” Stopinski added.
Newfane district superintendent Mike Baumann also voiced frustration with the state, giving a recent example of having to get the entire faculty on board with an order to provide numbers of how many of them had been vaccinated. That was not easy, he said.
“What happened was that (Governor Andrew) Cuomo signed an executive order that said school districts were going to be required to report numbers of teachers who’d been vaccinated. When we first put that out there, the teachers, and the teachers associations, got upset. To them it was a HIPAA violation – it’s nobody’s business,” Baumann said.
“In Newfane, we had actually put together a very simple, straightforward Google survey, asking people to let us know if they’d been vaccinated or not. The day after we put that out, after getting things stirred up and everybody’s annoyed, Cuomo reneges on the order and says you don’t need to collect that data anymore.”
The state's designation of yellow and orange zones, reflecting localized surges in COVID-19 rates after Thanksgiving, affected the Newfane district, though not its school buildings, Baumann recalled.
“First, if you’re in a yellow zone or orange zone you have to shut down, you have to go full remote, then you can test out of it; then they changed the parameters of testing,” he said. “In order to do the testing you’ve got to pay $200 to apply for the limited service laboratory license … and then all of sudden the yellow and orange zoning went away.”
Baumann said it's been that way since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, when districts rushed to put six feet of space between desks in all classrooms and mandated mask wearing in the hope that the local infection rate would stay down.
Then a ruling came down that any students who spent more than one hour in a classroom with a Covid-positive person had to go into quarantine.
"It really made all of our (preventive) efforts seem silly," Baumann said. "Why do I only have 12 kids, six feet apart, in a classroom, when they're all going to have to be quarantined?"
Not everything has gone wrong, Baumann said. He commended Newfane's teachers, staff members and students for their understanding and safety-minded actions during this time, and commended Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton for staying in touch with school superintendents via weekly Zoom call.
Stapleton “has been really good about meeting with us regularly and keeping us up to speed,” Baumann said. “He doesn’t always have the answers we want, but I got to give him credit, he’s been great at working with us.”
On the state’s side of things, Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, said he is encouraging Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to “provide clear guidance so our state can move quickly towards full in-person instruction for our students.”
“While virtual learning is a supplemental tool, it is clear that there is no replacement for in-person learning and we must safely and fully re-open schools,” Norris said.
