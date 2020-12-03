Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.