Local school districts are assisting the Niagara County health department with COVID-19 contact tracing duties when a new case turns up in the district.
In the Newfane district, where three more positive test results were confirmed on Tuesday, involving one student and two staff members in the middle and high schools, Superintendent Mike Baumann informed the school board that most districts are jumping in to help with contact tracing.
“Like many of the health commissions around the state, right now, Niagara County is swamped,” Baumann said. “All of the schools are taking on a lot of the responsibility doing the actual contact tracing, and moving forward with that. So, when we find out, we’re not waiting for the county to confirm a positive. We’re going to do the contact tracing and identify the kids who need to be quarantined and move forward with that.”
In the Royalton Hartland district, Superintendent Hank Stopinski said school staff have already taken on some initial tasks that they previously held off doing until the health department confirmed a positive test result in the district. Stopinski would not refer to the work as contact tracing, though, saying that process is much more thorough than the one Roy-Hart staff perform.
“We’re not technically doing contact tracing," he said. "What would happen is when the Department of Health would identify a positive case, they would inform us. They would tell us approximate dates of when the person would’ve been infectious and then we would go to our records.”
Using the dates, the district is able to identify who was in a classroom with the infected individual for more than 60 minutes, and it shares that information with the health department.
It also will now share some contact information with parents, via personal call or robocall, as needed. Stopinski said parents of students who were found to be in close contact with a Covid-positive individual will be informed by the district and encouraged — but not required — to keep their child at home and get tested.
Roy-Hart will also initiate that process based on information given by the parents of a Covid-positive student, without waiting for confirmation from the health department, Stopinski said.
“The contact tracing involves an individual that’s having a personal conversation with a whole series of questions. … We don’t get into that,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to help the Department (of Health) and keep our schools open.”
In the Barker district, Superintendent Jacob Reimer said staff are gathering information for the health department as needed. Upon learning of a Covid-positive case involving any of its schools, staff set out to learn who the positive individual was near.
“We provide that to the Department of Health so they can do their job,” he said. “When we know there’s a positive, even though it hasn’t been confirmed from the Department of Health, we’re going to start pulling the information together to be able to provide to them to do their contact tracing.”
