The Niagara County Department of Health on Thursday announced it will partner with school districts in Niagara County to offer free COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics for everyone 5 years of age and older beginning next week.
Following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization, children aged 5 to 11 years should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing their initial two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series. Children in that age range who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive their booster, or fourth vaccine dose, three months after completing their primary, three-dose series, the health department said.
Statewide, Covid vaccination rates among children continue to lag behind other age groups — and the rates are even lower, across the board, in Niagara County.
The most recent data shows that, statewide, 95% of individuals aged 18 and older are vaccinated; in Niagara County the adult vaccination rate is 70.6%.
Among youths aged 12 to 17, the statewide vaccination rate is 78.1% and the county rate is 60.8%.
Among youths aged 5 to 11, the statewide vaccination rate is 41.8% and the county rate is 31.7%.
"Vaccinations and boosters are the most effective way to protect against severe disease, hospitalizations or developing long-term COVID-19 complications," county public health director Daniel Stapleton said. "The availability of boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds provides us another opportunity to safeguard the health of our children and our communities. I urge parents and guardians to get children ages 5 and over vaccinated and boosted to ensure safe and long lasting protection."
This is the school vaccination clinic schedule:
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 1, Wilson High School, Zipp Gym Foyer.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 2, Royalton-Hartland High School cafeteria.
— 9 a.m. to noon June 4, Orleans / Niagara BOCES Niagara Career & Technical Education Center, Sanborn.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 7, Niagara Wheatfield Adult Learning Center.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 8, Cataract Elementary School, Niagara Falls.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 9, Barker Jr.-Sr. High School cafeteria.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 13, Lewiston-Porter Community Resource Center.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 14, Newfane Early Childhood Center.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 15, Aaron Mossell Jr. High School, Lockport.
— 3 to 7 p.m. June 16, North Tonawanda High School, Alumni Student Activity Center.
— 1 to 5 p.m. June 22, Starpoint's Fricano Primary School cafeteria.
COVID-19 first, second, third/additional dose for immune compromised individuals, and initial boosters and additional boosters will be available at all clinics.
Registration is encouraged but not required. Registration links are available on the health department's website: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine.
“Summer brings vacations, camps and family gatherings, and it’s important for everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines,” said Clark Godshall, Orleans/Niagara BOCES superintendent. “On behalf of all of the school districts, we are grateful for the leadership of the NCDOH and encourage families to attend these clinics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.