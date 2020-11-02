Schratz is named president of ENH medical staff

Dr. Jeffrey J. Schratz has been appointed president of the Eastern Niagara Hospital medical staff, the hospital announced on Monday.
Schratz, who has been a member of the ENH medical staff since 1991, will serve in the president's post for a two-year period.
Schratz is a general and vascular surgeon with Lockport-based Great Lakes Surgical Associates. He is Board Certified and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
As a member of the hospital’s medical services leadership, Schratz has held various roles throughout his career, including prior terms as chief of staff at both Lockport Memorial and Inter-Community Memorial hospitals. He has also served on numerous medical committees over the years, and is currently a member of the ENH Board of Directors.
Anne McCaffrey, ENH President and CEO, said, “The hospital is pleased that Dr. Schratz is assuming this important role. His commitment to patients, the hospital and our entire community is commendable. His longstanding dedication and expertise in the medical field will be instrumental in our future planning.”
Schratz added, “I’m honored to serve in this capacity, as the medical staff looks forward to many exciting initiatives in the years ahead. Our new partnership with Catholic Health is proactive and will undoubtedly lead to much progress that will ultimately enhance patient care for our entire community.”
Schratz, his wife Ellen and their family have been committed to numerous community organizations over the years, including the Historic Palace Theatre, DeSales Catholic School, Lockport Rotary Club, Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation and the non-profit Historic Lockport Mill Race.
