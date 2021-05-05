Schumer calls for U.S.-Canada border to reopen

NIAGARA FALLS — With a backdrop of one green-light lane and four red at the Rainbow Bridge, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer on Wednesday called for the reopening of the United States/Canada border as soon as possible.
In the New York Democrat's first visit to the Cataract City since he became the Senate Majority Leader, he called for the creation of a four-part data-driven plan based on common sense and science, after stepping to the podium and lamenting he’d misplaced his Dyngus Day mask.
“It is well past the time for the American and Canadian decision makers to plan to open the border back up as soon as possible,” Schumer said.
The border has been closed for 14 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent closure extension expires May 21 but it's expected the closure will be extended again.
Schumer’s four-part plan calls for decision makers to:
1) Reach a binational agreement on opening criteria.
2) Re-examine and expand the criteria for essential travel to include anyone with familial, educational, medical or property interests.
3) Allow boaters to cross the border in the water as long as they have no intention to dock.
4) Demand the federal government make an immediate priority of making personal protective gear available, as well as testing and vaccination, for every federal employee at the border.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino was present with other dignitaries to greet Schumer and talked about the importance of the border. He even brought along a Niagara Falls mask for the Senator.
“So many of us look at Canada not as a foreign country but as another neighborhood,” Restaino said. “We really do want to connect again with our Canadian friends and neighbors.”
Buffalo Niagara Partnership President and CEO Dottie Gallagher was there to throw her organization’s full support behind Schumer’s plan.
Gallagher brought special focus to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which, pre-pandemic, counted 40% of its travelers as Canadians. She also mentioned how frequently travelers from New York use Pearson Airport in Mississauga, outside Toronto. In fact, she said, she had personal plans to fly from there this fall.
“We’ve worked all these years to make this border crossing just a river,” Gallagher said, “and it’s incredible how integrated we are.”
Niagara Falls Bridge Commission CEO Ken Bieger pointed out that just 3% of Ontario residents have been vaccinated while the number in New York tops 50% and wondered whether a special policy could be advanced to advocate for the vaccination of Canadian truck drivers, as has been occurring in North Dakota.
At the end of his press conference, Schumer took a few off-topic questions and said:
He is against a Canadian proposal that would levy a 1% tax on “underutilized property,” due to fears the tax could have consequences for people who haven’t been able to visit their Canadian vacation property over the past year.
He’s in favor of the Blue Jays playing in Buffalo, adding, “it’s great as long as they lose.”
