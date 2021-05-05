Schumer calls for U.S.-Canada border to reopen

At the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called on U.S. and Canadian officials to develop a reopening plan for the northern border "as soon as possible." During his first visit to the Cataract City since he became Senate Majority Leader, Mayor Robert Restaino, left, presented Schumer with a pair of Niagara Falls masks, one blue and one red. Schumer elected to wear the blue one. (James Neiss / staff photographer)