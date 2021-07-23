The heat is being turned up on UPS as the hunt continues for more than 100 lost AP exams taken by Starpoint students.
After receiving a letter from students at the high school, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Friday called directly upon United Parcel Service (UPS) CEO Carol B. Tomé, to use any and all means necessary to locate the lost exams.
“This one is multiple choice — UPS can find the exams or refund the students, plain and simple,” Schumer said. “The UPS needs to work as hard at finding these lost exams as the Starpoint students that worked endless and stressful hours in the midst of a pandemic preparing for them. These hard-working students learned the intricacies of the American revolution, the Civil War, the struggle for civil rights and so much more and they do not deserve the indignity of a half-baked effort to find the missing exams. Instead, UPS must pull out all the stops, find the missing box of exams and honor their work with a fair result.”
A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students who took an AP Literature or AP U.S. History exam this past May, according to Channel 4 News. On the Friday after both exams were administered, UPS picked them up. Although a total of five boxes were shipped by Starpoint in the same way over the six weeks of AP testing, that first box was the only one to not arrive at the College Board headquarters in New Jersey.
College Board and Starpoint High School began an investigation earlier this month through UPS to locate the exams.
If the exams are found, they’ll be scored, but College Board told the district that they’re sending emails to students with options for what they can do. They can either retake the exam or get a refund. If students take a replacement exam, but the originals are found, the higher score will be counted.
In his letter, Schumer requested that UPS take any and all measures necessary to track down these exams, which the College Board has stated will be scored upon receipt. "Furthermore, if the tests are not found and the scores are not able to be allocated, UPS should reimburse each impacted student for both the testing costs and any demonstrable loss of college credits," Schumer wrote.
The Senate Majority Leader finished with: "To punish good students because of logistical error at UPS would be unfair and it is my hope that focused work by UPS can rectify the situation. Please let me know how UPS is working with students, their parents and guardians and the school to address this situation. I look forward to your reply."
