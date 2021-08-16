Schumer: Infrastructure bill has $1B for Great Lakes

Standing on the banks of the Niagara River at Niawanda Park in Tonawanda, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer revealed an historic $1 billion federal investment – the largest ever single investment – in the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).
Specifically, this funding was secured to protect, improve, and preserve the Great Lakes and its related waterways, which Schumer was able to secure in the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill he just led to passage. Schumer explained that these dollars will continue to improve water quality by reducing pollutants, restoring and protecting wildlife habitats, mitigating climate change impacts, and helping preserve waterways critical to New York State’s environment and economy.
"The Great Lakes are a massive economic engine, not only for the tourism and recreation industries, but also for the shipping, logistics, agriculture, mining, energy, and finance industries. Because of their huge impact on so many facets of life, investing in the Great Lakes means investing in the future economic health of Western New York,” he said.
In total, the Great Lakes account for 84% of North America’s surface fresh water and contain about 21% of the world’s supply. More than 30 million people in the U.S. and Canada live in the Great Lakes Basin – roughly 10% of the U.S. population and more than 30% of the Canadian population. The Great Lakes themselves span more than 750 miles from west to east. Millions of people flock yearly to the Great Lakes for recreation, and the Lakes provide critical fresh water access. Additionally, the Lakes play host to diverse animal and plant life. The ability of the Great Lakes to support these uses is dependent on the quality of its waters, habitats, and living resources.
Schumer also pointed out the massive economic impact of the Great Lakes region and its importance to Western New York. The Great Lakes region includes eight states – Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania – and two Canadian provinces. The lakes are home to more than 175 species of fish, which contribute to the state’s vibrant commercial and recreational fishing industries. According to the Office of Coastal Management at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), for every dollar invested in Great Lakes protection, the return on investment is $3.35, or 335%. Furthermore, for every $1 million invested in Great Lakes restoration and protection, 16 jobs are created.
“We all know that our changing climate poses a threat to our Great Lakes and all the livelihoods that depend on it, so this $1 billion surge will help to accelerate efforts to protect and preserve one of our greatest natural resources,” Schumer added. “Even more, the economic impact of these Lakes is into the trillions. We cannot lose it. We must invest in sustainment, and we have to keep doing it to protect the economic future of Upstate New York and the environment.”
Schumer was joined by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Executive Director of Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper Jill Jedlicka, Associate Director of the Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment Brian Smith, and other local stakeholders.
