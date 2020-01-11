U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer will hold a press event Monday calling on the Canadian government to implement pre-clearance for American and tourist rail travelers seeking to enter Canada through the Niagara Falls train station via Amtrak.
In 2016, Schumer successfully fought to pass his legislation, the Promoting Travel, Commerce and National Security Act of 2016, which expanded U.S. jurisdiction over the American Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents that are operating in Canada, pursuant to border security agreements. Canada passed similar legislation into law in December 2017, setting the stage for a pre-clearance program that would greatly expedite cross-border travel on Amtrak’s Maple Leaf train and boost the border economy of Western New York.
Even though the new Niagara Falls International Railway Station, which Schumer, along with late Rep. Louise Slaughter, led the charge to construct, was designed to accommodate this pre-clearance program, the Canadians have failed to move their personnel and make pre-clearance a reality.
Making pre-clearance a reality at this rail crossing will establish a more robust link between Western New York and Southern Ontario, which Schumer said will pave the way for a bi-national commuter transit system between Buffalo and Western New York and the Toronto metro area.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the train station at 825 Depot Ave. W, Niagara Falls.
