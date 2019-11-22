Schumer pushes for proactive flood control efforts

U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer on Friday released a new letter calling on the St. Lawrence Seaway to take immediate steps, before the start of flooding season, to help prevent a third year of devastating floods across the Lake Ontario shoreline, including increasing outflows at the Moses-Saunders Dam.
In his letter, Schumer explained that last summer, in the midst of flooding season, when the Moses-Saunders Dam outflows were increased to record high outflows, the Saint Lawrence Seaway accommodated the increased outflows by employing additional operational and navigation safety precautions. He said those precautions include speed controls in sections of the Seaway, a prohibition on meeting or passing vessels in certain areas, positioning a tug boat at some locks to assist vessels if needed, and reduced speeds to minimize vessel wakes.
Schumer said not all of the same enhanced precautions are still being employed and that outflows could be safely increased now if these measures are reinstated.
With Lake Ontario’s water level currently 19 inches higher than the average for this time of the year and a repeat of last year’s historic flooding looking likely, Schumer urged the Saint Lawrence Seaway to institute all the enhanced security protocols to enable increased dam outflows.
“After experiencing record flooding in 2017 and again last year, Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River communities are once again being threatened with sky-high water levels—so it is critical for the St. Lawrence Seaway to reinstate requirements that shippers use all safety precautions so that dam outflows can be increased before it’s too late,” said Senator Schumer. “Specifically, I’m urging the Seaway to again implement all of these measures and support increasing the outflows of the Moses-Saunders Dam. With the risk of a repeat of these immense damages looming, we must take every measure possible to protect communities along Lake Ontario.”
Earlier in the day on Friday, the St. Lawrence River Board announced that, in directing Lake Ontario outflows, it has been given the ability to continue deviating from the flow specified by Plan 2014.
The board has had authority to deviate from Plan 2014 since May 7, after Lake Ontario rose above the high water trigger levels specified in a provision known as criterion H14. In light of the present extraordinary circumstances, the International Joint Commission (IJC) has given the board authority to deviate from Plan 2014 even after Lake Ontario falls below the criterion H14 trigger levels.
The new authority extends until June 2020 when Lake Ontario is forecast to reach its seasonal peak.
"We appreciate the IJC's decision to authorize the board to continue to deviate from Plan 2014 after Lake Ontario water levels fall below the criterion H14 upper trigger levels," the St. Lawrence Seaway Board said in its statement. "The board has been reviewing data from the past three years to better understand when potential opportunities to deviate from Plan 2014 might be available over the next several months, and what the effects of such deviations might be on water levels and interests throughout the Lake Ontario - St. Lawrence River system."
