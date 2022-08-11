MEDINA — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday visited Baxter Healthcare to announce a two-pronged plan to relieve the microchip shortage that is curtailing the company’s efforts to produce lifesaving medical equipment.
During most of July, the majority of Baxter’s 300 employees were furloughed with pay, due to disrupted production, said Stacey Eisen, senior vice president of communications.
In a press conference with Schumer, Baxter’s CEO Jose Almeida said if they don’t get the chips they need within the next four weeks, they will be looking at another furlough.
Baxter makes infusion pumps which are used to treat COVID-19 and other illnesses, but the ongoing supply chain crisis for semiconductors has bottlenecked production, threatening healthcare providers’ ability to obtain the equipment.
Schumer said he is working with Texas Instruments, one of the main suppliers of microchips for Baxter’s infusion pumps, to help prioritize and deliver orders from essential medical treatment companies like Baxter. It’s a short-term fix, he said.
In the long term, he said, the CHIPS Act, which was just signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, will provide federal incentives to bring manufacturing back to the United States — and upstate New York — and this will help ease the country’s “long-term supply chain woes.”
“We have more shovel-ready sites than anywhere else in the country, and one is right across the border in Genesee County,” Schumer said, referring to the nascent Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in the town of Alabama. “My CHIPS and science bill, which just passed, is just what the doctor ordered ... . We should be making semiconductors in Batavia, not Beijing.”
The intent of the CHIPS Act is to revive American manufacturing of semiconductors and reduce dependence on foreign supplies, Schumer said. Currently, only 12% of chips are manufactured domestically, compared to 37% in the 1990s. Nearly 75% of global semiconductor production is now in East Asia and foreign government subsidies drive the majority of the cost difference for producing semiconductors overseas, he added.
The new law authorized $39 billion in federal incentives to build, expand or modernize domestic facilities and equipment for semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing, advanced packaging or research and development to attract major chip manufacturers to shovel-ready sites. Other investments include $111 billion for Department of Commerce research and development, and creation of a National Semiconductor Technology Center, as well as creation of a new investment tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing facilities and equipment.
Baxter manufacturers 100,000 infusion pumps annually, and 70 chips are needed for each one, Almeida said.
Baxter has been operating in Medina since 2012, in addition to operating an office, research and development center and manufacturing plant in Skaneateles Falls for 69 years.
