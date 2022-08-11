Jose Almeida, left, CEO of Baxter Healthcare, introduces U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer at a press conference Thursday afternoon at Baxter’s facility in Medina. The ongoing, global supply chain-driven microchip shortage has disrupted Baxter’s production of infusion pumps. Schumer says the newly signed federal CHIPS Act represents a long-term plan to return semiconductor manufacturing to the United States and reduce dependence on foreign supplies.