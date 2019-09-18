ALBANY — Upstate governments and school districts have faced dozens of attacks this year from hackers trying to penetrate their computer systems with damaging ransomware that can leave confidential information vulnerable, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, warned Wednesday.
Schumer explained ransomware "holds hostage" data contained in computer networks and once a system has been infected it can be locked in ways that keep information technology managers from accessing it.
"These hacks show that our local communities, governments, schools and businesses need more help from the federal government to defend themselves from this threat," Schumer said in promoting federal legislation designed to step up the law enforcement response to hacking.
The bill, already approved by the House of Representatives and now awaiting action in the Senate, would authorize the federal Department of Homeland Security to assist in protecting state and local agencies from cyber threats and restore the functionality of networks if they were hit with ransomware. The hackers charge ransom payments before they allow the network operators to retrieve the compromised data, he said.
Schumer said the upstate region has been "blanketed" by ransomware attacks.
Targeted computer systems, he said, include those operated by school districts in Watertown, Syracuse, Rochester and the Finger Lakes. There have also been similar attacks on computers kept by police agencies, hospitals, banks and other entities holding a large volume of personal data.
For county and local governments, the attacks have become a major headache as they seek to shield the privacy of tax collections, welfare benefits, child protective investigations and other sensitive matters.
Those governments have had to become increasingly vigilant due to the rising threat of such attacks, said Stephen Aquairio, the director of the New York State Association of Counties.
"The persistent attempts (to penetrate networks) have become more and more dangerous," Acquario told CNHI. He noted many of the attempts appear to be carried out by unknown parties in other countries.
Acquario said he welcomed Schumer's involvment in the issue. The association this week staged an annual statewide conference where the importance of cybersecurity systems was stressed.
"We can't afford to have any of our systems shut down even for a minute," Acquario said.
Schumer also called for a stronger partnership between the FBI and local governments in responding to the cyber threats as well the formation of teams within the Department of Homeland Security to counter ransomware.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
