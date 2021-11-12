Many residents in Niagara County may have found a tag hanging on their front doors some time during the past week.
The first two weeks in November are traditionally when Cub Scouts and BSA members in the Iroquois Trail Council collect food for local food pantries. The past two years, however, have presented both food pantries and the Scouts with additional challenges.
Some pantries are currently not accepting donations due to lack of stock, reduced staffing and concerns about exposure to COVID-19. Scout ranks are also depleted, since all of the 2020 recruiting season was virtually wiped out by school closures. Fewer scouts in packs and troops means fewer scouts available to visit door to door as was done previously.
The Towpath District is conducting its second year of “Hybrid Scouting For Food” on Saturday. While many units have hung tags indicating they’ll be back to collect food, other units are manning drive-thru collection sites where county residents can drop off non-perishable food items which will be delivered to pantries that are accepting donations.
Acceptable donations include pasta, jarred sauce, canned fruits, stews and vegetables, along with personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, shampoo and other body care products.
Many of the food pantries are affiliated with the Western New York Food Bank, which will help with equitable distribution to those in need of food and personal care supplies during the upcoming holiday season.
These are the drive-thru donation drop-off locations that will be manned by scouts and adult volunteers on Saturday:
— St. John the Baptist church parking lot, 168 Chestnut St., 10 a.m. to noon. Pack and Troop 4 are manning the site for St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.
— First Presbyterian Church parking lot, Ontario and Church streets, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pack 7 is manning the site for the church’s Little Food Pantry.
— Good Shepherd Church parking lot, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pack and Troop 47 are manning the site for the Pendleton Food Pantry.
— Pendleton United Methodist Church, Campbell Boulevard and Bear Ridge Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Troop 98 is manning the site for the Pendleton Food Pantry. The scouts are also accepting book donations for the church and other area organizations to help meet the requirements for their Reading merit badge.
For those unable to make a drive-thru location this week, Troop 5014 will be stationed across the street from All Saints Parish, Church Street, Lockport, on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This drive supports St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.
For more information on scouting in Niagara County, contact District Executive Jessica Bonham at 585-343-0307 or visit www.beascout.org.
