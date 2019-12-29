Seaman endorsed by Independence Party

The Niagara County Independence Party is endorsing Brian Seaman for the office of Niagara County District Attorney.
The announcement was made by county Independence Party Chairwoman Susan Angelo-Eberwein.
“Strong law enforcement is of upmost importance, and Brian Seaman’s educational background and experience as a prosecutor make him an ideal candidate for district attorney,” she said. “As an assistant district attorney, Seaman took on a wide variety of criminal prosecutions ranging from high-profile white-collar crimes to murders. His hard work and success as a prosecutor earned him the respect of the law enforcement community throughout the county, and the Independence Party is proud to endorse him in the upcoming election.”
Eberwein added that in his interview, Seaman demonstrated a “keen understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in this day and age.”
“He is very mindful of the victims of crime and is committed to putting in the hard work necessary to bring those who have committed crimes to justice,” she said. “I have no doubt that Brian Seaman will continue the excellent work that we expect from our District Attorney’s Office.”
In addition to his experience as a prosecutor, Seaman has served as a law clerk to a U.S. magistrate judge in the federal court system, and as municipal attorney to several Niagara County municipalities. He has also practiced law privately as a partner in the law firm Seaman Norris LLP.
Seaman is a Lockport High School graduate and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, cum laude, and his law degree from Loyola University Chicago Law School, magna cum laude.
