Seaman tops Ceretto in district attorney's race

Brian Seaman, behind in the ballot counting from early voting, roared back to take the lead with in-person voting on Tuesday and bested John Ceretto II in the race for Niagara County District Attorney.
Unofficial results provided by the Niagara County Board of elections showed Seaman with a wide lead over Ceretto late Tuesday. By 11 p.m., Seaman led with 61.7% of the vote compared to Ceretto at 38.2%.
“I expected that to happen, since more Democrats than Republicans voted early,” Seaman said, referring to the early voting advantage for his opponent. “Then, when the live vote came in, I felt better.”
Seaman, the endorsed Republican, Conservative, Independent and Libertarian candidate, is a former assistant district attorney who was looking to return to the office following a period of time working in private practice.
Ceretto, the endorsed Democrat and Working Families Party candidate, is also a former assistant district attorney who was looking to return to the prosecutor's office.
“I feel good," Seaman said late Tuesday. “I can't wait to get back to the office. I thank the voters of Niagara County for returning me to that office. I love that work.”
Seaman will leave private practice where he worked as an attorney with his brother and father.
“That's what's bittersweet,” he said. “It's great to get to work with your dad and brother, but they know how much this means to me.”
