Search still on for kayaker

TOWN OF SOMERSET — New York State Park Police have identified a missing Amherst kayaker, as they continue their search for the man.
Park Police said over the weekend that Paul Hahn, 54, was last seen when he launched his kayak at Golden Hill State Park between April 22 and April 25. He is reported to have paddled out onto Lake Ontario and has not been seen since.
A host of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, led by Park Police, have conducted an intensive search along the Niagara River and Lake Ontario shoreline for the last week, That search has failed to yield any clues to Hahn’s whereabouts.
The multi-agency effort has included the use of a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 aircraft and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. A New York State Police helicopter and Park Police drone have also deployed.
Tracking imagery, on Wednesday showed the C-130 aircraft and a helicopter searching in a grid formation that ran from the Rochester area to Old Fort Niagara and then south to Niagara Falls. As of Monday night, those efforts had not been successful.
Boats from the Park Police, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, Olcott Fire Department, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office have also been conducting shoreline patrols in an effort to locate the missing man.
Over the weekend, Park Police again asked residents who “live or recreate on the Lake Ontario shoreline be watchful for Mr. Hahn or his kayak. The kayak has been described as an Old Town Sportsman 120, orange and black in color.
Residents have also been asked to be on the lookout for any kayak equipment, such as a PFD, paddle, air horn, or light.
If you have information:
Please contact New York State Park Police Detective Sergeant Brain Nisbet at 716-278-1777.
