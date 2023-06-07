MEDINA — Following a successful inaugural run last summer, Blue Thursdays is back for another run at the State Street Park Pavilion. Eight free blues concerts will be played on Thursday evenings beginning June 22.
The bands booked for the series are well-known, award-winning blues bands from the Buffalo and Rochester areas. The line-up includes:
— Opening night, June 22, Dave Viterna Group
— June 29, Bill Schmitt and the Bluesmasters
— July 6, Steve Grills and the Roadmasters
— July 13, Growlers Blues Band
— July 20, Jeremy Keyes
— July 27, JJ White and Mojo Sauce
— August 3, Frank Grizanti Band
— Grand finale, August 10, Tommy Z Band
The series is organized by The Print Shop and Orleans Renaissance Group (medinaalive.com), which was behind the construction of a 24-by-20-foot timber frame bandstand in the Erie Canal-side State Street Park, off East Center Street.
The first series was “successful beyond our wildest dreams,” The Print Shop owner Ken Daluisio said. “The crowds have been amazing, and the feedback has been nothing but positive.” Last year’s average crowd size for a show was about 800, he added.
ORG president Chris Busch credited Dave Viterna for helping get the series off the ground. Last year, he said, Viterna “opened the doors to many of these bands for us. ... He’s a local music legend in Medina.”
Additional sponsorship of Blue Thursdays again comes from Modern Mercantile and Main Liquor.
All shows are from 6 to 8 p.m. There are no rain dates. Food and drink vendors — Cusimano’s Pizzeria, Parker’s Pit BBQ, Catherine Street Bakery, WNY Empanadas, Greenlief’s On The Go, Blue Groove Coffee, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery, 810 Meadworks and North Ridge Distillery — are on site beginning at 5:30 p.m. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Updates, any cancellations and venue information are posted at the “blue thursdays medina” Facebook page.
