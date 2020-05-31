Erie County once again enacted a curfew for the region on Sunday night into Monday morning following Saturday night’s violence in the city.
Erie County Mark Poloncarz issued the declaration at a news conference with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo.
The curfew was in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials said Sunday morning that there were no calls for protests on Sunday, there was intelligence that groups or individuals may be out causing trouble.
A state of emergency was initially issued in Erie County late Saturday night after a Buffalo protest sparked a series of violent confrontations and looting in the city.
A curfew was also enacted from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. “All must be off the streets to allow law enforcement to address the protest/rioters,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter.
Following a peaceful protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Poloncarz said a confrontation erupted between some protestors and law enforcement in front of the Robert Jackson U.S. District Courthouse.
At one point, protestors tried to force their way into the Erie County Family Court building, damaging it in the process. Poloncarz said state court officers in the building at the time kept the protestors from getting further inside.
At Buffalo City Hall, a man threw a flaming item into the building.
According to Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, the protest turned violent after the Niagara Square protest broke into smaller factions.
Groups moved up Main Street from Niagara Square and onto Niagara Street.
Late into the night Saturday, Poloncarz tweeted, “Talked to BPD team at Lafayette and Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There are a few roving bands of 20-30 still causing damage further south near Allentown area. Was told south of West Utica on Elmwood there is lots of damage. 7-11s seem to have been targeted.”
At an early Sunday morning press conference, Rinaldo said many windows were broken in the Main Street corridor, Grant Street, Niagara Street, and other areas in the city. Rinaldo said dozens of businesses suffered damage to their property.
Rinaldo said a man was taken out of his vehicle and beaten. He was being treated at Erie County Medical Center.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 23 years. I’ve never seen this in this city and I hope to never see it again,” Rinaldo said.
Officials said seven arrests made in connection to the protests, with charges ranging from inciting a riot, obstruction of governmental administration, and criminal mischief.
Among those arrested Saturday was a Kenmore man accused of throwing bottles at police officers while attempting to loot a liquor store.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Sunday that 21-year-old Daniel D. Hill of Kenmore has been arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class “D” felony, one count of riot in the second degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, and one count of resisting arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Prosecutors allege that at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Hill and other unknown individuals broke into a closed liquor store and threw bottles and other objects that recklessly caused alarm and risk to both responding officers and nearby civilians on Elmwood Avenue near West Utica Street.
Hill is accused of throwing multiple liquor bottles at Buffalo police officers. The officers, who were responding to the reported looting, were hit by the glass bottles and suffered minor injuries.
Prosecutors further allege that when the officers attempted to place Hill under arrest, he punched, kicked and elbowed the officers.
If convicted on all charges, Hill faces a maximum of seven years in prison, prosecutors said.
