Second Democrat announces run for NY-27 House seat

Local education advocate Melodie Baker announced her campaign Tuesday for New York's 27th Congressional District, becoming the second Democrat to run for the House seat left vacant by the Sept. 30 resignation of U.S. Rep. Chris Collins.
Baker is the director of education for the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, chairs the Erie-Niagara Birth to 8 Coalition and works in the U.S. Department of Education's Promise Neighborhood Conference.
She wrote a letter Nov. 8 to Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner seeking the committee's nomination.
"I plan to run on creating economic opportunity for our region through investments in education, including skilled-trade training, expanding access to affordable health care and reducing medical debt by making Medicare available to everyone, and helping the middle class get ahead by reducing the wealth gap," Baker wrote in the letter. "My campaign will be powered by people."
Zellner is the only county Democratic committee chair who has not yet endorsed Nate McMurray, the former Grand Island supervisor who lost to Collins last year by less than 1 percent of the vote. McMurray has been endorsed by the chairs of the other seven counties in the district over the past week.
However, Erie County accounts for about half of the total vote in the district.
Baker acknowledged the challenge of winning in the state's most Republican district. She said she plans to work with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, campaign professionals who have flipped other deep red districts and Emily's List, a group that works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights.
"Without Chris Collins on the ballot, this will be a tough race but I believe my candidacy presents a unique opportunity for Democrats to win this district," Baker wrote in her letter.
Baker, a daughter of sharecroppers in Texas, moved to Buffalo at 3 years old. Her father worked as a carpenter and later a pastor, and her mother ran a daycare center. She attended Buffalo State College, obtained a master's degree in executive leadership from Daemen College and received an advanced graduate certificate in applied statistical analysis from the University of Buffalo.
She said she was inspired to run for Congress after a meeting with Stacey Abrams, the unsuccessful 2018 Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia who has since become a prominent voice within the party.
"I’m not a politician but I am passionate about policy and outcomes that empower people," Baker wrote.
