Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County will host another Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway on Friday, from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. All Niagara County residents are welcome to pick up a box; the giveaway is not limited to families with children.
Distribution is at the county fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., and two satellite locations, Harry F. Abate Elementary School in Niagara Falls, and Spruce Elementary School in North Tonawanda.
Food boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, one per household; there's no advance ordering or delivery.
Each food box contains 20 pounds of assorted produce such as potatoes, oranges, apples, onions, carrots and green vegetables.
To get a box, drive to the designated pickup location and pop open your trunk / open the side door on your vehicle.
The food box distribution is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and James Desiderio Inc. of Buffalo.
