Legal, overnight on-street parking, from 2 to 6 a.m. daily between April 15 and November 1, got a trial run in 2022 and may now be made permanent. The Common Council is holding a public hearing on the question Wednesday night.
If the city parking ordinance is amended, on-street parking during non-winter months would no longer require a special permit.
Last year was a test year for the change, city officials have said. The test went over well and the city Traffic Advisory Committee recommended changing the ordinance.
The council already held one public hearing on the issue, in mid-November, but the matter was not acted on afterward. According to council president Paul Beakman, 1st Ward alderman, the law change slipped through the cracks.
“It was right around the time that the ambulance (service issue) blew up,” he said.
The amendment would prohibit overnight on-street parking in some areas year-round: Washburn, South Transit, Main and Walnut streets and West Avenue. It also would prohibit overnight on-street parking of certain vehicles: Non-passenger, boats and RVs. In addition, areas with posted signs indicating “No Parking” are exempt from the new policy.
The change “is something that the community can really use,” Beakman said, noting that businesses moving into the city have been critical of the lack of overnight on-street parking.
“We need to be forward thinking,” Beakman said.
The public hearing will begin shortly after the opening of the council’s 6:30 p.m. Wednesday business meeting at city hall.
