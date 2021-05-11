A raccoon that attacked two dogs on Saturday on Ewings Road in the Town of Newfane has been confirmed to be rabid.
The Niagara County Department of Health said Tuesday it is the second confirmed rabid raccoon in the Town of Newfane in the past 30 days.
An Ewings Road resident killed the raccoon after it had attacked his two dogs on Saturday. Health officials submitted the animal for testing to NYSDOH Wadsworth Center, Griffin Laboratory which confirmed the virus.
Both dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations and will undergo a routine health check in 45 days.
Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444. Further information on rabies can be obtained from the Niagara County Department of Health at 439-7444 or www.niagaracounty.com/health.
