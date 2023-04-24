In response to a lawsuit regarding the Common Council’s Dec. 19 vote to authorize Lockport Fire Department’s re-entry into the ambulance transport business, the council will vote again on the authorization Wednesday.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the vote will reaffirm the city’s direction, despite the lawsuit brought by parties including 4th Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle to invalidate the authorization.
Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell-Benedict said on Monday she believes a second vote will make the lawsuit a moot point and head off an expensive round of litigation. Even if the city were to prevail in state Supreme Court, she said, defending it would cost taxpayers “tens of thousands,” she said.
“If the city is unsuccessful in the lawsuit, the judge’s decision would immediately end the city’s ambulance service,” Miskell-Benedict added.
First Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, council president, said Fogle’s suit is “frivolous” and he’s hoping the re-vote will prevent any harm to the city.
The suit, filed April 18 by Buffalo-based attorney James Ostrowski on behalf of Fogle, past at-large aldermen Gina Pasceri and Joe Kibler, and city resident Blake Lemoi, claims the Dec. 19 special meeting, and a closed meeting of council members during a personnel committee meeting prior to the special meeting, were illegal meetings per the city charter, public officers law and public notice requirements.
The suit further claims that 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine should have abstained from the vote because his son, Matt, is employed by LFD; and that Fogle’s “abstain” was incorrectly counted as a “no,” which set up a 3-3 tie that was broken by Roman.
Pasceri and former alderman Kristin Barnard both resigned their posts several weeks after the Dec. 19 special meeting. Miskell-Benedict noted that their successors, Alderman at Large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson and 5th Ward Alderman Margaret Lupo, will be able to voice their own convictions on a second vote.
Neither Fogle nor Pasceri has responded to this reporter’s attempts to get their comments on the lawsuit or the council’s planned re-vote. Kibler and Lemoi both said last week they’re not against LFD being in the ambulance transport business, but they want the process done lawfully.
