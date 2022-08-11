The section of Griswold Road between Mountain and Graham roads in Middleport will be closed beginning Aug. 22 for culvert replacement, the county Department of Public Works announced.
The section will be closed to all motorists except local traffic, for a period of two to three weeks, according to public works Commissioner Garret Meal.
Culvert replacement work should be completed in early October.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to maintain our core infrastructure, in this case, keeping this culvert functioning hydraulically and ensuring it is structurally safe,” Meal said.
