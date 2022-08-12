NEWFANE — The section of Wilson Burt Road between Coomer and McClew roads will be closed temporarily for bridge replacement work beginning Monday, the county Department of Public Works announced on Friday.
The bridge over Hopkins Creek is being replaced and the affected section of road will be closed to all but local traffic until November. Detour signs will be posted.
The bridge replacement tab is $822,000.
“This is our fourth bridge or culvert replacement project that we have undertaken this construction season, so our team is making tremendous progress in upgrading and maintaining our infrastructure,” public works commissioner Garret Meal said. “I want to always stress how much we appreciate the public’s patience as we have to close roads to do these projects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.