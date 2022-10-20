The addiction recovery support group Secular Organizations for Sobriety, also known as Save Our Selves (SOS), has begun meeting regularly in Lockport.
SOS convened in the city previously but not regularly in the past few years. The new iteration was sparked by Saith Shine, who noted, “There’s other options, but I figured we needed something additional for the recovery community.”
Shine said he was drawn to SOS’s message about addiction recovery being centered in personal responsibility, versus faith in a higher power.
“It seemed less formal than Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, and that it was more open and inclusive,” Shine said. “Other fellowships usually say that it’s got to be a certain way. We’re not limited to just one book, but a whole vast wealth of information on recovery.”
Eric Chinchon, who has prior experience with SOS as a volunteer and facilitator, said the organization has struggled to consistently catch on as a recovery group due to a lack of awareness of its existence compared to older and more established supports.
“People aren’t really familiar with SOS,” he said. “Even though it’s been around since 1985, it still is kind of young compared to other fellowships that have been around since the ‘30s.”
While reading of the recovery steps takes place at the beginning of each weekly meeting, and participants can remain anonymous, the SOS format is different in that it’s informal discussion-based and usually lasts between 45 minutes and an hour.
At this week’s meeting, participants agreed that other, more mainstream addiction recovery methods can work for some people, but there’s not one method that works for everybody.
SOS is “eclectic and person centered. It respects that each person’s recovery is their own, and the way they approach it is going to be their own, too,” Chinchon said.
The new group is so new that they haven’t made any attempt yet to raise money amongst themselves for niceties. Shine said he may just buy a coffee maker himself for use at the meetings.
Chinchon is optimistic SOS will catch on in Lockport.
“This has a lot of promise,” he said. “It’s always a challenge to start something new or seemingly new, but I think that when people realize that it’s not a competition, that it’s just offering another view, and that all recovery is valuable, then we can be better able to support each other.”
SOS meetings take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Save the Michaels of the World, 81 Walnut St.
Walk-ins are welcome.
