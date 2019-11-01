Senators put FEMA on notice about WNY storm damage

U.S. senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expect a request for a major disaster declaration from the state of New York following a Halloween evening rain and wind storm that caused significant damage and loss of power across the region.
In a letter sent Friday to FEMA Acting Secretary Peter Gaynor, Schumer and Gillibrand noted the severe flooding and windstorm that rampaged through Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties while encouraging the agency to work with affected counties and the state to determine whether the damage meets the statutory threshold for FEMA disaster assistance.
High winds, which featured gusts in excess of 60 mph at times, knocked down multiple trees and left an estimated 230,000 people without power across Western New York. In the City of Buffalo alone, the senators said at least 11 trees fell on top of houses, destroying private property.
Schumer and Gillibrand requested that FEMA actively prepare to issue a disaster declaration for the storm-ravaged Western New York communities, and additionally, to be prepared to participate in a Preliminary Damage Assessment with state and local officials, should the state request it.
“This Halloween storm was scary and real. Communities across Western New York, including the City of Buffalo, which saw the Buffalo North Breakwater destroyed, were ravaged by heavy rain, flooding, tempestuous winds and severe storms, and it is absolutely critical that we get them the resources they need to recover,” Schumer said. “The damage is major and will total tens of millions of dollars in costs suffered, including the severely damaged Buffalo Break Wall. FEMA needs to mobilize its Disaster Assessment Teams and stand ready to swiftly approve any forthcoming requests from the state for assistance to help these communities recover.”
If a disaster declaration is declared, grant assistance would be made available to state and local governments, as well as certain non-profit organizations, to reimburse costs incurred for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. This funding is available on a cost-sharing basis; FEMA generally covers 75 percent of the eligible costs for permanent and emergency work. After any severe storm, the first step in the declaration process is for the state to request a Preliminary Damage Assessment, during which FEMA representatives join state, local, and other officials to survey damage across storm-impacted counties to help determine whether the cost of the disaster meets the criteria for a federal disaster declaration.
“Powerful storms caused power outages, flooding, and downed trees across New York last night. Thousands of households in Buffalo were hit by forceful winds and rain and are now without power. Last night’s severe weather also critically damaged the Buffalo North Breakwater,” said Gillibrand. “We must do everything we can to help our communities recover, and New Yorkers need to be assured that the federal government will be ready to assist them."
