Senators put FEMA on notice about WNY storm damage

The Associated PressIn this file photo from Oct. 16, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. On Friday, Schumer and fellow U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter to the acting secretary for FEMA, putting the agency on alert to a likely request from the state for emergency disaster support in the wake of Thursday's severe wind storm.