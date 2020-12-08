Senators urge IJC to guard against Lake Ontario flooding next spring

New York's Democratic senators on Tuesday urged representatives from an international commission that helps regulate water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to deviate from a long-term plan for the process this winter and to increase dam outflows in an effort to avoid flooding in the spring.
In a letter to International Joint Commission co-chairs Jane Corwin and Pierre Beland, U.S. senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand characterized the move as "crucial" to lowering Lake Ontario’s water levels in anticipation of spring draining from upstream Great Lakes, all of which are at above average water levels for December.
Schumer and Gillibrand noted that Lake Erie alone is already at 25 inches above average while arguing that deviation from Plan 2014 will help stave off significant flooding and related property damage, devastating economic losses, dislocation, and negative impacts on quality of life during a global pandemic.
“After experiencing record flooding in 2017 and 2019, Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River communities were able to avoid devastation this year in the middle of a pandemic because of swift action last winter to deviate from Plan 2014 and increase outflows at the Moses-Saunders Dam,” Schumer said. “The success of that simple action last year prevented flooding and saved the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence communities a year of heartache and economic devastation.”
Property owners along Lake Ontario experienced in some cases severe flooding in 2017 and 2019, prompting calls from local, state and federal officials for changes in the regulatory plan for the lake and the St. Lawrence River.
Last winter, with the lake's levels 20 inches above average, Schumer and Gillibrand noted that the IJC allowed for deviations from Plan 2014 to boost boost outflows at the dam helped spare the region from spring 2020 flood risks. In their letter, the senators, citing the success of last year’s measures, asked IJC representatives to take the same actions this winter to prevent flooding in the spring of 2021.
“In the midst of a global pandemic, we cannot risk further economic loss and dislocation of families who are already in crisis. We know that a proactive approach can help to alleviate risk of flooding for Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River’s communities and we must act now,” Gillibrand said. “Allowing the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board to increase outflows is necessary to reduce levels to a more manageable amount before next spring. I urge the IJC to immediately grant the authority to take these preventative measures to avoid significant flooding and further economic devastation for New Yorkers.”
