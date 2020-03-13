Seneca Gaming cancels March entertainment shows

Ongoing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus have prompted the postponement of all entertainment shows through March at Seneca Resorts & Casinos locations in Western New York, including the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
The list of postponed shows includes those scheduled at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Bear’s Den Showroom and Seneca Allegany Event Center.
"Seneca Resorts & Casinos’ highest priority is to the health and safety of our guests and team members. We are consistently monitoring this situation as it unfolds to make sure we are taking the most comprehensive actions," the Seneca Gaming Corp. said in a press releasing announcing the changes.
If shows are rescheduled, individuals with tickets may keep their ticket to be honored for the new show date or refunds will be available at the point of ticket purchase.
Individuals who purchased tickets for any shows on the postponement list are encouraged to check senecaniagaracasino.com and senecaalleganycasino.com for up-to-date entertainment information.
The list of shows that have been postponed for March include:
• The Village People, 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Bear's Den Showroom;
• Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Saturday at Seneca Allegany Event Center;
• Orleans, 8 p.m. March 20 at Bear's Den Showroom;
• King of the Cage, 6 p.m. March 21 at Seneca Niagara Event Center and
• Against The Wind - The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience, 8 p.m. March 28 at Bear's Den Showroom.
