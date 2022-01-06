For anyone whose New Year resolution includes finding a new job, Seneca Gaming Corporation is making things easier and more fun than ever before.
The corporation will hold a hiring event from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St., Buffalo. Unlike a typical job fair, the hiring event will include an upbeat atmosphere complete with live music, prize giveaways and more. Attendees will automatically receive a free raffle ticket for a drawing to win two tickets to attend an upcoming Buffalo Sabres game in the Seneca Sports Lounge. Additional raffle tickets will be awarded for bringing others to the event and for completing an employment application. Interested candidates will also be able win a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000, if they secure a position with the company. To bring up the energy even more, DJ Nicholas Picholas from Kiss 98.5 will be appearing live from 3 to 8 p.m.
“Our properties are some of the most fun, exciting and energetic places to be in all of Western New York,” said Meghan Smith, Seneca Gaming Corp. vice president of human resources. “We want to make the process of joining our team as fun as possible, because that is what people can expect when they work as part of Team Seneca.”
Seneca Gaming Corp. is looking to fill a wide variety of full-and-part-time jobs at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. In addition to competitive pay in an exciting environment, employees enjoy generous benefits, including medical plan discounts, 401(k) contributions, paid time off and holidays, on-site health offices, a paid lunch hour, company discounts, and more.
For more information on the hiring event and to view open positions at all Seneca Gaming Corporation properties, visit thebest8hours.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.