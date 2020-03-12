Seneca Nation issues employee travel restrictions

Add the Seneca Nation of Indians to the list of entities taking precautionary steps in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Leaders from the Seneca Nation announced Thursday that they have issued travel restrictions that will restrict travel for nation officials and employees to the eight county Western New York area.
The measure, announced by Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr., will remain in place until further notice.
“As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in the United States, particularly in New York state, and as response measures intensify, it is important that we take every possible precaution to protect the Seneca people and our community,” Armstrong said. “As of this morning, I have made the decision to restrict travel outside of the eight counties of Western New York for personnel of all Seneca Nation departments, entities, and enterprises until further notice."
In addition, Armstrong said Nation leaders have taken steps to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures in all Seneca-owned facilities, in order to ensure a "safe and healthy environment for our people, our employees, and our guests.”
Armstrong noted that while there have not yet been any confirmed Covid-19 cases in WNY, Monroe County announced its first confirmed case late Wednesday.
“We must remain vigilant in doing all that we can to protect our people, particularly our elders and those with chronic health conditions,” President Armstrong added.
Armstrong encouraged everyone to follow recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to take responsible precautions
“We will continue to monitor the steps, response and recommendations taken by the CDC and other national, state and local health officials to address COVID-19,” Armstrong added. “Should any additional measures, precautions, or restrictions be necessary, we will notify our personnel immediately.”
