Seneca Nation president hails Biden nomination

The new leader of the Seneca Nation of Indians expressed support on Friday for President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for the new Secretary of the Interior.
Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said Biden’s nomination of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, was “welcome and overdue.”
If confirmed for the post by the U.S. Senate, Haaland would become the first Native American to serve in a cabinet position.
“The fact that Rep. Haaland has been selected to head the Interior Department is especially meaningful and appropriate,” Pagels said. “For generations, Native people have looked to this department to honor and uphold our agreements, protect our rights to our land and water - often against the wishes and actions of the federal government itself - and, at times, to recognize and honor our very existence. Washington’s record has been mixed in its dealings with Native people and sovereign governments. Hopefully this nomination marks the start of a new era, built on a foundation of true understanding of the many challenges Natives face. The Seneca Nation is cautiously optimistic that the voice and concerns of Indian Country will be heard and respected in greater measure as a result of this nomination.”
The Associated Press reported that tribal leaders and activists around the country, along with many Democratic figures, cheered Haaland’s selection after urging Biden for weeks to choose her. They stood behind her candidacy even when concerns that Democrats might risk their majority in the House if Haaland yielded her seat in Congress appeared to threaten her nomination.
The role as interior secretary would put the 60-year-old Haaland in charge of an agency that not only has tremendous sway over the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes but also over much of the nation’s vast public lands, waterways, wildlife, national parks and mineral wealth.
The pick breaks a 245-year record of non-Native officials, mostly male, serving as the top federal official over American Indian affairs. The federal government often worked to dispossess Native Americans of their land and, until recently, to assimilate them into white culture.
