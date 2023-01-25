MIDDLEPORT — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help to locate an elderly woman reported missing on Wednesday.
Diane Harvey, 82, was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Harvey has Alzheimer's disease, the sheriff's office said. Harvey is described as a white female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having gray hair and blue eyes. No description of Harvey's attire was available but she may have been wearing a light red coat, which is missing along with her purse.
Anyone who sees Harvey is asked to call 911 immediately or call the sheriff's office at 716-438-3393.
