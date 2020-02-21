Sentencing stalled in Falls kidnapping, rape case

LOCKPORT -- A Falls man, who pleaded guilty to abducting, beating and raping a woman, then chaining her in the basement of his Monroe Avenue home, told a Niagara County Court judge on Friday that he wants to withdraw his plea.
Michael Ciskiewic had been scheduled to be sentenced, for his guilty plea to a single count of predatory sexual assault, but instead told Judge Matthew J. Murphy III that he wanted to file a motion to withdraw his plea. Ciskiewic’s defense attorney, Dominic Saraceno, told Murphy he could not file that motion for his client and asked to withdraw from the case.
Murphy postponed the sentencing and said he would appoint a new attorney to represent Ciskiewic.
Ciskiewic, 26, had taken his plea in late December, wishing Murphy a “Merry Christmas” as he was taken from the courtroom. He did not indicate Friday why he wished to withdraw that plea, but he was facing a minimum prison sentence of 12 years, with the possibility of a life term behind bars as a result of his plea.
He had faced the prospect of a jury trial, beginning Jan. 6, before agreeing to the plea offer from prosecutors. He was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping, rape, assault, criminal sexual act, predatory sexual assault, menacing and burglary.
Falls Police investigators said Ciskiewic abducted his victim at gunpoint on June 9 and dragged her back to his home, where he chained her to a cannonball in his basement. He then moved her to an upstairs room and chained her to a bed to rape her.
Over the course of the next 12 hours, detectives said Ciskiewic raped and repeatedly beat the woman, breaking bones in both her face and her hand.
Family members, concerned when they were unable to reach the victim, alerted Falls police. Police began searching for the victim and ultimately used the department’s bloodhound to track her to Ciskiewic’s home.
Police surrounded the home and eventually stormed inside, but Ciskiewic wasn’t there
Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Ciskiewic, a day later, hiding in a field near 24th Street and Allen Avenue.
