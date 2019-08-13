Mario Gregori was recently appointed the Niagara County chairman for New York state’s newest political party.
The Serve America Movement (SAM) party received significant support in the gubernatorial election of 2018 when candidate Stephanie Milner ran against incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Pursuant to New York State Election Law, any party that receives more than 50,000 votes statewide in the governor’s race can form a party which then is represented on the ballot for the next four years.
As a result, Gregori jumped at the opportunity to assist the SAM party.
“It is a tremendous gesture and a significant responsibility that I’m proud to take on,” he said. “This party reflects my ideals as it was built on bringing Republicans and Democrats together to find common ground, very fitting for today’s political landscape.”
After acceptance, Gregori stated the main priority right now is to seek qualified candidates for endorsement in the November election.
“Right now, it is incredibly important to find good candidates in this extremely important election in order to help grow our roots in the community,” said Gregori. “We are requesting that anyone interested in running for office to send a letter for consideration.”
Those who are interested in seeking the SAM endorsement may send a letter and/or resume to: Mario Gregori, PO Box 1111, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. All correspondence must be received before Aug.19.
