New York Attorney General Letitia James is reminding service members and veterans to file claims to receive refunds from the Harris Jewelry settlement before the April 15 deadline.
In July 2022, James and the Federal Trade Commission recovered $34.2 million for service members and veterans who were scammed by the jewelry retailer. The agreement required Harris Jewelry to provide more than $12 million in refunds for more than 46,000 servicemembers who paid for lifetime protection plans.
Claims must be filed online before April 15. To access the claim form, go to: https://www.harrisjewelry.com/
According to the Office of the Attorney General, Harris Jewelry used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members to their financing program, claiming that investing in the program would improve their credit scores. Instead, service members were tricked into obtaining high-interest loans on overpriced, poor-quality jewelry.
James and FTC co-led an 18-state agreement that requires Harris Jewelry to refund tens of thousands of service members for the warranties they purchased, cease collecting debt, correct bad credit scores, and dissolve all of its businesses.
Since the agreement was effected, Harris Jewelry stopped collecting $21.3 million in outstanding debt held by 13,426 service members. Further, the company is required to provide $12.8 million in refunds to 46,204 service members.
Eligible individuals can file a claim online on Harris Jewelry’s website to obtain a refund.
