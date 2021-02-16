The Department of Health announced the deaths of seven Niagara County residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There have now been 272 reported coronavirus deaths in the county.
Health officials said 181 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded from Friday through Monday. There are now 724 active Covid cases in the county with 714 isolating at home and 10 in the hospital.
In addition, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has canceled today's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The cancellation is the result of a delay in the delivery of a Moderna second dose vaccine caused by the winter storm that has affected much of the continental United States.The medical center will be contacting patients to let them know that the clinic has been canceled.
Medical Center officials said they anticipate that the clinic will be rescheduled for Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Falls High School Field House.
There was good new, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced that Federally Qualified Health Centers in Western New York will be included among the 250 clinics nationwide first to receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday notified Higgins’ office that Jericho Road Ministries and Neighborhood Health Center of WNY have been selected to be in the initial cohort of 250 health centers directly receiving vaccines through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) vaccination program.
“Our federally qualified health centers already know how to get this done – communicating the importance of the vaccine, reaching out to the community, delivering quality care,” said Higgins. “This represents a major step forward in COVID vaccine distribution in Buffalo and Western New York.”
The Administration has indicated it plans to expand the vaccination program to more of the 1,400 Federally Qualified Health Centers nationwide as the vaccine supply increases. Higgins will be pushing for the Community Health Center of Buffalo, which also operates a clinic in the City of Niagara Falls, to be added as a partner.
Veteran Administration (VA) facilities, including the Buffalo VA Hospital, receive a direct allocation of vaccines from the federal government as well. The Biden Administration has announced plans to increase vaccine does to states to 13.6 million weekly and increase the vaccines sent to pharmacies to 2 million per week.
