Three residents of Lockport City School District will be elected to its Board of Education next Tuesday, and at least two of the winners will be “newcomers.” Incumbent trustee Renee Cheatham is standing for re-election, while trustees Heather Hare and Martha Kershaw decided to sit out this year’s race. Cheatham and six other candidates are on the ballot. An interesting development in the contest is the Lockport Education Association’s decision to award its endorsement to three candidates without interviewing, or attempting to interview, all seven first. The endorsements ended up the subject of a question asked of all candidates during Wednesday’s League of Women Voters-backed candidates forum at Lockport High School. Candidate Teria Young noted the endorsements “lacked diversity” as they went to White men while the other four candidates, all women and three of them Black, were not invited to be interviewed. From their answers to questions in that forum, and conversation with a Union-Sun & Journal reporter, here are brief portraits of each candidate. THOMAS GRAY Thomas Gray, 51, works in retail management. He says he wants to ensure Lockport students are given a “world class” education. “I grew up with a family of educators,” he said. “My mother was an educator in Medina. My stepmother was a teacher in Medina and my sister was a special education teacher in Medina.” Gray’s wife, Mary Kay Gray, has worked for the Lockport school district for 23 years. Gray, who resides on Haines Street in the city, has not held an elected public office before. He said he believes he’s a good candidate and an “advocate for the community.” He’s a member of the Lockport chapter of Ancient Order of Hibernians and Elks Lodge No. 41, team manager of the Western New York Wolves travel hockey team, and a marching band percussion instructor at Medina High School. Gray’s candidacy was endorsed by LEA. GENEVA JOHNSON In her third attempt to win a seat at the Lockport Board of Education table, Geneva Johnson, 67, says she want to be a part of making things “right” in the district. The way to do that, she said, is by “Caring for the students, their wellbeing. Making sure everyone is treated equally. To be honest, we do have a tendency for child favoritism, but every student is important. Every student does count.” “People want to know that people care about them,” Johnson added. “That is what I believe describes a school board trustee.” The Woodlands resident is retired from Off-Track Betting, for which she was a manager. Currently she is a PTA and classroom volunteer, a Bible study instructor at the Niagara County jail, a volunteer at Briarwood and Mount View assisted living facilities, a counselor at Lockport CareNet pregnancy center and a volunteer with the Dale Association, through which she received the Duncan Nixon Memorial Award for outstanding volunteerism in 2019. She’s also is an election inspector in Niagara County. Johnson’s eldest daughter is employed as a substitute teacher at Aaron Mossell Junior High School. ALEX LAMONT Alex Lamont, 36, is an educator in the Buffalo Public School District; he has been a classroom teacher and in his current role he’s in charge of ensuring students with special needs get the equipment and services that they. need to succeed. The Wilson Parkway resident said he’s pursuing a seat on the Lockport school board because he “knows” education. “I work in it. I see it every day. I live it and breathe it. I want to bring some of those ideas that I have seen, that I see in schools, to the board (and) make sure we’re giving the kids everything we need to make them successful.” Lamont’s candidacy has been endorsed by New York State United Teachers as well as LEA. Lamont is related to a school nurse in the Lockport district, he said. Lamont has two children who are students in the Lockport district. SHANNON PATTERSON A mother of four Lockport High School graduates, Shannon Patterson, 52, said she’s primed to work for students who are not her own. She doesn’t believe the school board was “productive” this year, but she senses change is coming and she wants to be a part of it. “The kids need our help,” she said. As the University at Buffalo’s campus living office manager for 22 years, Patterson said she follows a “straightforward policy” of listening and taking action. Noting test scores are down, and the district’s overall ranking is under 50%, she suggested these are the consequences of children’s needs being overlooked. “If the students don’t like going to school, these aren’t going to change. So we need to do something,” Patterson said. “We need to work so they want to learn and want to go to school. It takes a village.” Among children’s needs, Patterson said, is “fun.” The Hallmark Lane resident has years of experience making it for her children and their peers, through booster clubs, PTA, Girl Scouts and other youth organizations. Asked about her volunteer experience, she said she has helped organize Easter egg hunts, carnivals, craft nights, after-school events and summer programs, aided food banks and school supply drives, taught cooking classes and chaperoned trips. She also took a turn being Mrs. Clause for “Brunch with Santa.” Patterson wasn’t invited to interview with LEA and she suggested that’s probably for the best. “I think it’s a conflict of interest,” she said. “I don’t think everyone’s needs are being met, and there’s definitely no transparency there.” JOSEPH RUNFOLA Joseph Runfola, 47, describes himself as a data-driven person — perhaps that stems from his work as an engineer at GM-Lockport — and offers full-throated support for armed security guards and metal detectors in schools. “You need to take the data, you need to take the facts and you need to let that drive your decision,” he said about school security. “You can’t make that decision based on emotions, based on opinions. It’s such a hot topic I think sometimes emotions and opinions get involved, and that’s not how decisions are made.” Asked about his particular interest in being a district trustee, Runfola said he believes in “transparency and accountability” at all levels, including students, parents, teachers and administration. Runfola, of Collins Drive, is a past baseball coach for Lockport Little League. His daughter is a senior and his son is a fifth-grader in the district. His candidacy was endorsed by LEA. TERIA YOUNG Teria Young, 43, is running for school board for the second time in three years. A resident of Southview Drive in the town, Young is a stay-at-home mother who’s active with the Parent Teacher Student Association. She’s the current president of Lockport High School PTSA, serves on the PTSA Council and is a member of the Niagara Region PTA, for which she chairs its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion effort. Young also is a parent member of the school district’s My Brother’s Keeper Committee and previously served as a member of its Code of Conduct Committee and LHS Principal Dawn Wylke’s advisory boards. “I’ve volunteered my time to my passion, working and advocating for children,” Young said. “I always teach our children how to advocate for themselves and the importance of serving and giving back to their community.” In her second run for a board seat, Young was not invited to interview with LEA for its endorsement, though she said she was the first time around. “I was surprised (not to be invited) because I’d served on all these PTSA boards,” Young said. “It’s not going to stop me from doing what I’m doing. It’s not going to stop me from continuing to advocate for the students.” RENEE CHEATHAM Running for a second, three-year term of office, current trustee Renee Cheatham, 60, says her priority is supporting and safeguarding the children of the district. She’s the mom of three, soon to be four, LHS graduates. In response to a question about school security at the Wednesday candidates’ forum, Cheatham said, “I believe in starting at the beginning, which is treating mental illness. And noticing the child’s issues. Bullying. That all comes into play. Helping them early on. Proper communication with parents. There could be issues that the parents aren’t even aware about.” Cheatham said she favors more training for teachers, more alarms, cameras, metal detectors, and — if it’s talked about first — armed security guards. Cheatham, a Victoria Lane resident, is a service manager at Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, a board member of the non-profit organization Lockport New Beginnings and a member of Latter Rain Cathedral church. The sole incumbent in the race was not invited to interview for LEA’s endorsement. Cheatham noted she was interviewed in 2020 and thought that “out of respect” she would get an invite this year. “It’s OK though,” she said. “It’s not going to stop me from working hard, doing and continuing what I started as a board member: Continuing to put students first and continuing to be an advocate for their needs.”
