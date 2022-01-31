The Albany-based Preservation League has highlighted “Seven to Save” 16 times since 1999, most recently on an every-other-year basis.
Several properties in our region have been focused upon and saved. Nominations are open again.
In Niagara Falls the former Niagara Falls High School was set to become some sort of Benderson Development project. Instead, it became the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center after its nomination in 2000.
The Customs House on Whirlpool Street was also endangered and nominated as part of Seven to Save in 2005. Today it is home to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
Another success story rests in Medina, where Bent’s Opera House was targeted in 2012/13 and today is home to the Boutique Hotel at Bent’s Opera House as well as Harvest, a high-end Farm-to table restaurant.
Noteworthy projects that have made the list over the years in Erie County include landmarks like Knox Farm in East Aurora in 2012/13 and Buffalo’s Wildroot building in 2016/17
The Preservation League has been helping New York state communities retain and reuse threatened sites through its Seven to Save Endangered Sites Program since 1999.
Building on partnerships with groups and individuals, Seven to Save listing has been a key catalyst to the successful revival of dozens of buildings, landscapes, downtowns, and neighborhoods endangered by threats such as lack of regulatory protections, neglect, imminent demolition, and incompatible development.
This Call for Nominations will result in the listing of seven at-risk sites, which will receive enhanced attention from the Preservation League throughout 2022-2023.
To learn more about Seven to Save or nominate a building https://www.preservenys.org/seven-to-save.
