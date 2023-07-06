Niagara County officials are investigating a Wednesday night barn fire on Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane.
Several people called dispatchers about 7:30 p.m. to report a structure fire at 6781 Ridge Road with heavy smoke coming from a large hay barn. A plume of dense grey and black smoke could be seen for miles, deputies said.
No animals were reported to have been housed in the barn. A male was loading hay into the barn via a farm vehicle. The fire started by unknown cause in the vicinity of where the hay was being loaded. He sustained minor burns to his arm.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of Wrights Corners, South Wilson, Miller Hose and Olcott volunteer fire companies as well as a crew from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
There was no estimate on damages available. An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Niagara County Fire Investigation unit.
