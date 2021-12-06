Sewage overflow monitors a step closer to being replaced

New sewer overflow monitors are being installed in City of Lockport manholes.
The work helps the city stay current with the Sewer Pollution Right to Know Act of 2013 and comes at the direction of Lockport's retained consulting engineer Mike Marino, from Nussbaumer & Clark Inc. The cost for the replacement is estimated to be $21,800.
Because of technological progress, the original monitors, charged with notifying city workers of any sewage overflow after floods or heavy rains into 18-Mile Creek or the Erie Canal, are obsolete and need to be replaced. Marino noted the monitors, in 10 manholes across the city, face an extreme environment and generation of devices is likely to have a lifespan of 10-years.
The original devices were covered under a $50,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Marino said, but thus-far no grants for the replacements has been found. He said he notified the Council because the replacements are needed in the coming months.
“Unfortunately it is not (budgeted),” Finance Director Tim Russo said when asked if the expense was calculated into the 2022 budget. Russo also said the cost may be funded through any surplus funds in the 2021 budget or through emergency funds – often called contingency funds – from the 2022 budget.
The monitor uses an “ultrasonic soundwave” that measures the level inside the manhole. Once it reaches a certain point, Marino gets a text to his phone and the website is notified, at which time city workers can post on NYALERT.ny.gov of any overflow.
The company that built the monitors, ADS, is giving the city a “close to $13,000” credit for replacing the old 3G units with 5G units. The new devices will be capable of being updated through switching modems.
The company is also offering to install a rain-gauge on top of City hall, which will also send rain data information to the website where the sewage overflow monitors are also sending its notifications. The cost for the rain-gauge is between $3,000 - $4,000 and part of the total cost, Marino said.
“When we do our calculations of rain fall intensity … (the more) accurate rain data we can get, the better,” he said. “We could reduce the price … (but) I think it’s definitely a worthwhile piece technology to add in to what we’re doing with the sewer system.”
