Engineering got the go-ahead from the city’s Common Council to apply for funding in regards to three ongoing projects at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The projects included creating a Waterfront Revitalization Plan, much like that in the Town and Village of Lewiston; continuing to expand the green infrastructure program, which will help in overflow of stormwater into the Erie Canal and replace sewer lines from Niagara Street to the wastewater treatment facility.
The funding needed for the second phase of the green infrastructure program is $1.76 million. Nussbaumer & Clark consultant engineer Mike Marino said before the meeting that the council’s decision would allow him to apply for another Green Infrastructure Grant Program grant (GIGP) which could pay 90% of the costs, leaving the city to field the $176,000 difference through Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
If the grant is not approved for the city, engineering would scale the project back for a smaller infrastructure project, Marino said.
He added that phase two of the project would extend work down Pine Street – over the bridge – to the intersection at Lock and Gooding streets, as well as the parking lots across from the Cornerstone Ice Arena on Chestnut Street. Improvements will include trees and other engineered stormwater retention “bio-pits” which will be seen in both phases of the project.
“We want to capture stormwater from running over into the Combined Sewer Overflow system,” Marino said.
Construction for the first phase of the green program along Pine, South and Washburn streets will begin next week and will be posted on the city’s website, Marino said. Construction is expected to last through the fall.
The Gulf Sewer project has been in the works since 2021 when the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) started a cleanup on an old city landfill on Old Upper Mountain Road. This included relocating the Gulf Interceptor Sewer.
According to Marino, the city was already trying to find a way to replace the sewer lines from Old Upper Mountain Road to the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
The DEC then essentially completed the first phase of the project, by replacing the sewer lines from Old Upper Mountain Road to the south side of Niagara Street, Marino said.
The city will pick up where the DEC left off and continue work, which is estimated to be a $7.8 million project.
The project is being funded by $4 million in two grants, one a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant (WIIA) and another from a federal stimulus, which Marino said acted as a grant. Marino asked the Council to allow him to apply for a Water Quality Improvement Project grant (WQIP) which would take care of 60% of the construction costs. He also noted that the city qualified for a 0% interest loan should grants not cover the rest of the costs.
Construction costs for the Gulf Sewer Project Phase 2 are approximately $7 million. The remainder of $800,000 in costs will go to engineering and other professional services.
The last project is to develop a Waterfront Revitalization Plan for the City of Lockport. The cost for the project, according to minutes of the Common Council meeting, is $100,000. Approximately $85,000 of the bill can be through the NYS Department of State and the remainder may come from a Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) that the council granted engineering to pursue.
This plan would be open to public comment and identify what is needed in the waterfront corridor, the boundaries of which will also be decided in the plan. Marino asked officials to apply for a grant to access the program through the New York State Department of State.
“Once we get the grant for the program, we’ll identify key elements we want by the waterfront,” Marino said. “These could be bike paths, restrooms, parks or playgrounds. Once we make a list we can go back to the Department of State and get grants up to 50% to 75% of costs to implement those.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.