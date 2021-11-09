'Share The Bounty' on the Niagara Wine Trail this weekend

On Saturday and Sunday, the Niagara Wine Trail will host its annual Share the Bounty event. Each participating winery has selected a different charity for which it will collect donated items or forward tasting fees. There is no admission ticket for Share the Bounty; people are encouraged to visit as many wineries as they wish.
The participating wineries and their charities are:
— 810 Meadworks, Medina. All tasting fees will be donated to Supportive Care of Orleans.
— A Gust of Sun Winery, Ransomville. A portion of tasting fees will be donated to WNY Heroes. Or, donate one non-perishable, non-expired food item in exchange for one taste of wine. Food items will be donated to a local food bank.
— Black Willow Winery, Burt. Tasting fees will be donated to the Kristina Bordeleau Benefit Fund (“Go Fund Me” for a mom of two young girls dealing with stage 4 cancer).
— Chateau Niagara Winery, Newfane. All tasting fees will be donated to the Barker Food Pantry. Canned goods will be accepted for the pantry as well.
— Honeymoon Trail Winery, Lockport. A portion of wine and cheese tasting fees will be donated to Challenger Sports of WNY.
— Lake Ontario Winery, Hilton. Tasting fees will be donated to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation.
— Leonard Oakes Estate Winery, Medina. Tasting fees will benefit Food Link.
— Liten Buffel, Middleport. All tasting fees will be donated to the Patrick Rudd Project.
— Long Cliff Winery & Vineyards, Sanborn. Collecting canned goods and cash donations (to purchase turkeys) for the Food Pantry / Care Givers Ministry at Immaculate Conception Church of Ransomville. All canned goods must have an expiration date of 2022 or later.
— Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Lockport. Accepting containers of peanut butter and jelly for the PB&J Drive. A portion of all monetary donations will be advanced to a local charity.
— Schulze Vineyards & Winery, Burt. $5 tasting fees will be donated to the Newfane Community Food Pantry.
— Schwenk Wine Cellars, Kent. All tasting fees will be donated to Carlton Volunteer Fire Company.
— The Winery at Marjim Manor, Appleton. Receive one tasting per container of peanut butter or jelly for the PB&J Drive. All cash donations will be used to purchase peanut butter and jelly for the drive. Marjim Manor will continue this promotion until Dec. 1.
— Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Wilson. Tasting fees are reduced by $1 per non-perishable food item donated; five or more food items equals a free tasting. All food items will be turned over to the Wilson Community Food Pantry at St. Brendan-on-the-Lake Church.
— Vizcarra Vineyards, Gasport. Tasting fees will be donated to the Gasport Zion Lutheran Church food bank.
Each winery has different tasting policies with regard to group size and reservations. More information is available at www.NiagaraWineTrail.org.
