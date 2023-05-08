In Room 222 at Lockport High School, four community members on Monday shared their stories with almost a dozen students as part of a My Brother’s Keeper panel put together by Monica Harling, math teacher and MBK-Family Community Engagement Program Ambassador.
Tha panelists set out to tell the students their “story” and reflect on life lessons learned.
My Brother’s Keeper was started by President Barack Obama and adopted by New York State to help young men of color achieve better outcomes in life. While the program is open to all students, Monday’s panelists were are Black, as was their audience.
The speakers came from different places. David Johnson grew up in Detroit, the youngest of six, who often times didn’t have running water or electricity. Sterling Carroll started a business in Lockport using a drawing and an inheritance from his father to finance his first year in school. Tory Royster, who hated school, now follows his dream of pursuing police work in the military. Joe Taylor is the No. 1 kickboxer in the world and is poised to open a youth center for his fellow “project babies” in Lockport.
Johnson, the senior director of college prep for Buffalo Prep, an equal education access advocate, said he understood how mentorship could help those struggling in their circumstance.
“I had to find something that was within to drive me to have an alternative. It was people like us, really, to provide us some words of encouragement that there was another path,” he said.
Carroll presently is looking at space in the Bewley Building to open a clothing and music store.
“I just kept on going. I absorbed what I could learn,” he told the students. “I didn’t give up.”
Perhaps the most compelling story came from Taylor, who was well on his way to being a felon by the age of 26, a member of the Crips who just didn’t care about anyone. Then he turned it around.
Taylor credits religion for the change. He became a carpenter and worked on big projects, and because fighting doesn’t last forever, he started a gym on Pine Street. He invited the students in the classroom to come work out and have fun.
Taylor has a dream for property on Hawley Street: To make it a safe place for children residing in subsidized housing, like he did, so they’re not roaming the streets.
“It’s been three years of hard work and it’s paid off,” he said.
Royster, the military police officer, observed that with life comes sacrifices, but now he gets to do things like drive with night vision goggles. He said he wanted to be “part of the change” when it comes to perceptions of police. Asked if he has ever had doubts, he said, “all the time.”
“I was in the middle of nowhere: Fort Drum, New York,” Royster said. “It was rainy, cold and windy, I hated it, but at the same time I couldn’t complain. … Yes, it sucked, but at the same time, in the military your friends become your brothers, so my brothers and sisters are up there and I just joked and laughed and had a good time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.