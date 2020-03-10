Carsee Herring looks back over her long years of service to Lockport's youth and smiles. She remembers the names of so many young men and women who have achieved success in college, the workplace and in their personal lives.
But Mrs. Herring is not content with thinking about the past. She has a vision for the future: securing a permanent home for Lockport New Beginnings, Inc., the organization she founded 26 years ago.
Her past accomplishments and plans for moving ahead will be celebrated at a dinner this coming Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Best Western, 515 S. Transit St. "Dare to Dream" is the theme of the dinner, where guests will honor Mrs. Herring's contributions to the community.
"I wouldn't be where I am today without you," she has heard several successful participants in her programs tell her. One young man, who grew up without a father, is now a teacher in New York City and started a program similar to Lockport New Beginnings in his school.
The organization was founded in 1994 when Mrs. Herring saw a need for a faith-based drug and alcohol support group, which first met at Lockview Plaza and then moved to The Dale Association. That effort continues with the Drug Free Walk along the Erie Canal, now in its 21st year.
Mrs. Herring soon began to address other needs of teenagers, launching the Friday night gym program at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School. Teens from age 12 to 18 have a safe place to hang out, shoot hoops, play board games, share a snack, have fun and stay out of trouble.
Later she started Young Men and Women of Character, a program held at Lockport City Hall on Saturdays. Speakers deliver messages about education, respect, life choices, etiquette, responsibility, giving back to the community and much more. Lockport New Beginnings also has hosted a Black History Celebration for 20 years.
For the future, the organization seeks to have its own home, a building where members of the community, young and old, can gather to build a better Lockport. New members and ideas are welcome.
The Dare to Dream dinner will feature the All-Star Band with Kenny Hawkins. Speakers include Jon Wiley, who will deliver an inspirational message, and LaShonda McKenzie, a teacher at Cheektowaga Central High School, who will present the history of the organization. There will also be a basket raffle.
Tickets for the event are $30. To reserve a ticket, call Renee Cheatham at 418-0592 or Paula Travis at 471-6446.
