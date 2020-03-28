Shelby town clerk is Orleans County's first COVID-19 victim

MEDINA — Shelby Town Clerk Darlene Rich has been confirmed as Orleans County’s first COVID-19 patient, after she developed symptoms while on vacation in Florida.
Darlene and her husband Mike had planned the vacation long before the novel coronavirus disrupted lives in the United States, and when they flew to Orlando on March 10, a Tuesday, she had no symptoms, places had not yet been ordered to close and travel on planes had not yet been discouraged.
Their plans were to visit Florida, go to the drag races and do some sightseeing, Darlene said on Friday from her home, where she is recuperating.
Instead, the Riches spent eight days in their motel room, where they were confined after she tested positive for coronavirus.
“We did a few things during the week and were planning to go to the drag races on the weekend,” Darlene said. “Things looked good on Thursday, and then we learned the races had been canceled.”
Later that day, Darlene began to cough and couldn’t stop. She has asthma and by Friday she was wheezing so much she had trouble breathing. Now becoming apprehensive, Mike went to the drug store and bought a thermometer, which showed she had a temperature of 101.5.
“I knew I had all the symptoms of the virus and we called the ER,” Darlene said. “They did a chest X-ray and told me I had pneumonia. That scared the heck out of me.”
Testing for the virus has to be approved by a health department, but this was 9 o’clock on Friday night and the health department was closed for the weekend.
“The nurse, however, said I had enough symptoms to do the test,” Darlene said. “Then they sent us back to our motel and ordered us to stay quarantined.”
The Riches waited all weekend and all day Monday for the results, and finally, on Monday night they got the call that her test was positive.
She was given an antibiotic for the pneumonia and Tylenol for the pain and fever.
“All I wanted to do was sleep,” Darlene said. “Mike tried and tried to get me to eat or drink something, but I just wanted to sleep.”
By the following Friday, Darlene thought she would be able to travel and she wanted to go home. The health department had told them they couldn’t get on a plane, so the only option was to rent a car and drive home.
When the Riches travel, she usually does most of the driving, but they rented a car and Mike drove the entire trip home. They had to stay in a motel one night and the health department had advised them to wear masks and not say anything about the virus.
The trip was an ordeal, as by then rest stops had been ordered to close. Darlene was thankful she hadn’t had much to eat or drink because there were no places to stop once they neared Pennsylvania and New York. The only stop that was open had Port-a-Potties, she said.
Darlene said the health department in Florida gave them different guidelines than what they had heard in New York. Florida said symptoms can show up within two or three days after exposure, where other news had been reporting 10 to 14 days. That was a concern for Darlene, as she had attended her granddaughter's birthday party the Sunday before they left New York, and Darlene was afraid one of her family might have had the symptoms, or she might have given the virus to them. But the Florida health department assured her it only takes a couple of days and she likely got it on the plane.
As a precaution, however, the Riches' daughter and granddaughter were tested and found to be negative.
Immediately after arriving back in Medina, the Riches contacted the Orleans County Health Department, whose staff have been a wonderful help, Darlene said. A representative has been to the house and tested her again, and she is praying Mike doesn’t get sick too. It has already been more than 14 days since she came down with it, so she hopes he is safe. Also, Mike has rheumatoid arthritis and takes a lot of medication, which some medical professionals believe makes him more vulnerable.
In a phone call this past Thursday, Darlene said that had been one of her better days, but she is far from out of the woods. The Florida health department felt she had more of a mild case of COVID-19 and she can’t imagine what a severe case would be.
“This has been very scary, but I’m doing the best I can. You could say I’ve been to hell and back,” she said.
The town clerk has no plans yet for returning to work, as she said she knows this is going to be a long haul.
