“Give these animals health and peace and strengthen us to love and care for them.”
That concluded the blessing given by Aleka Schmidt, ordained minister, for the animals of the Niagara County SPCA, and a Thanksgiving feast that including turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans and carrots donated by Tops International.
“We would like tot make this opportunity to thank Tops International for providing the food for the shelter animals, and the incredible staff at Niagara County SPCA, who cooked the meals overnight and came in early Thanksgiving morning to give the animals their feast,” said Kimberly LaRussa, director of Community Engagement for the Niagara County SPCA. “This is a testament to how truly compassionate and loving the employees at Niagara County SPCA are to the animals, not to mention the amazing volunteers who also came in to walk the dogs on the holiday. We feel grateful to be surrounded by such goodness, especially during these difficult times.”
The holiday feast comes just ahead of #GivingTuesday, which will be held virtually as a GoFundMe at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/givingtuesday-fundraiser-for-niagara-county-spca for the organization. Traditional fundraising has been sparse for the no-kill shelter this year because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Thus far, the GoFundMe has raised $110 of its $10,000 goal.
“#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving and unity that will take place on Dec. 1, 2020. We hope you’ll consider giving bak to Niagara County SPCA. If you’ve been touched by one of our shelter animal’s stories or adopted a shelter pet yourself, we’d love for you to share your support or consider making a donation,” reads the GoFundMe. “The animals need you NOW.”
