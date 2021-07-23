Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.