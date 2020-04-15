Sheriff, AG warn against COVID scams

LOCKPORT -- Investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office say they are seeing a dramatic rise in scams tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said some of the scams are familiar, while others have been sparked by COVID-19 relief efforts.
"It's the usual scammers that we encounter, but now they're switching up to benefit from the coronavirus," Filicetti said.
Among the repurposed scams is one known as the "Grandparent Scam." In that scam, Filicetti said, a person, usually a senior, receives a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandchild, or a friend of a grandchild, who has been jailed and is seeking money for bail.
The grandparent is then given instructions on how to send money to an account, controlled by the scammer.
In the version plaguing people now, the scammer claims to be a grandchild who is sick and seeking coronavirus testing or who has contracted COVID-19 and needs treatment.
"They'll call and say, 'Hi this is your grandson,' and they claim they don't sound like the person's grandchild cause they're sick," Filicetti said. "Then they say they need money."
The acting sheriff said the scam is designed to panic someone into helping a loved one.
"With everything that's going on, it gives people a sense of need, like someone in jail," Filicetti said. "They're pulling at heartstrings."
He said anyone receiving a call like that needs to take a minute and call their grandchild back.
"Take a minute and call that grandchild," Filicetti said. "Confirm (the situation) before you do anything."
While the grandparent scam has been around for a long time, other coronavirus scams are cutting edge.
"One of the new ones were seeing is scammers calling up to help you apply for your coronavirus relief check," Filicetti said. "They say they're calling from the IRS or some other department of the federal government and they ask for your personal information."
But people do not need to apply for the federal stimulus checks being sent out by the U.S. Treasury under the CARES Act.
"If you file taxes or are a Social Security recipient, the money will be sent directly to your bank (for those who have direct deposit) or you will get a check in the mail," Filicetti said. "You don't need to apply for it. It's automatic."
New York Attorney General Letitia James said her offices, around the state, have also been receiving complaints about scams related to the federal stimulus package.
“Scammers have been using a variety of tools to take advantage of this crisis and steal from New Yorkers,” James said. “I remind all New Yorkers to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure they do not fall victim to these harmful and heartless scams.”
James suggested that New Yorkers never give their personal information or financial information out to someone unless they are absolutely sure who they are. She also cautioned people to be alert for emails, texts or webpages that look like they are from the federal government.
"If someone claims to be from the government with a check for you, it may be a phishing scam that is illegally trying to obtain your bank account or other personal information," James warned.
Filicetti said his advice to everyone is not to answer robocalls.
"If it's someone you know, they'll leave you a message and you can call them back," Filicetti said. "The best defense is don't answer the phone."
The acting sheriff also advised folks to check out the Federal Trade Commission website for the latest scam information at www.consumer.FTC.gov.
