An inmate at the Niagara County Correctional facility died Sunday, two days after suffering an apparent medical emergency and possible overdose, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
The inmate, whose name was not released, was taken first to Eastern Niagara Hospital and then transferred to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo after life saving measures by corrections personnel and jail medical staff. The inmate fell ill about 8 a.m. Jan. 20 and died at Mercy Hospital about 8 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.
Investigation of the inmate's death is ongoing, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation.
