Sheriff: Calls about polling locations investigated

Officials with the Niagara County Board of Elections asked the Niagara County Sheriff's Office to investigate a series of telephone calls in which recipients were asked to open up their homes as polling places.
The board of elections reported three phone calls in which a person identifying themselves as "Winston Beauregard" asked the people on the other line if they would be willing to set up a polling station in their residences.
Acting Sheriff Mike Filicetti said the investigation is "essentially closed," as investigators from his office tried to backtrack the numbers and found out they were all fake.
"They were all spoof phone numbers," Filicetti said.
Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen said the phone calls were the first time an incident like that has happened during her tenure. She reminded residents in Niagara County to contact the board of elections if they have questions about polling locations or the election process.
"We don't have early voting in a garage or a driveway ... We have set laws we have to use to have polling locations," Allen said.
